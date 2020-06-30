Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Dilip Buildcon, MRF and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Deepak Fertilisers, Goa Carbon, Hindustan Motors, Bajaj Healthcare, Cera Sanitaryware, Cupid, Ircon International, Lovable Lingerie, Nirlon, and Rajesh Exports among others.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On Monday, Sensex ended 209 points lower at 34,961 and Nifty closed 70 points lower at 10,312.

-On the currency front, rupee closed stronger at 75.58 per dollar against the last close of 75.63 per dollar on Friday.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 180 points, Nifty at 10,379; Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco top gainers

Tata Steel: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,095.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as compared to a net profit of Rs 2,430.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Company board on Monday approved Rs 995 crore rights issue that will open on July 8, 2020. The company said it will issue 9.05 crore partly-paid up equity shares, having face value of ?10 each, aggregating to Rs 995 crore.

HDFC Bank: Lender plans to sell perpetual bonds worth up to Rs 50,000 crore, after seeking board's approval through an enabling resolution for the capital raising.

GAIL: Company said Fitch Ratings has assigned it 'BBB-' rating with a negative outlook.

Dilip Buildcon: The company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Raymond India: The company reported a net loss of Rs 69 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2020 as against a profit of Rs 68 crore during the same quarter previous year.

Minda Industries: Company reported 83% drop in its in consolidated net profit to Rs 13 crore in the March quarter of FY2020, as against Rs 76 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19.

Bharat Forge: Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MRF: Company posted over two-fold surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 679.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, as against Rs 293.93 crore for the same period of 2018-19 fiscal.

Parag Milk Foods: The company reported a 67.71% fall in its net profit to Rs 7.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company's profit had stood at Rs 73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Central Bank of India: Company reported narrowing of loss to Rs 1,529.07 crore for March quarter 2019-20 as against a net loss of Rs 2,477.41 crore in January-March, 2018-19.

Bharti Airtel: Company added 9.2 lakh users in February against 8.5 lakh users addition in January. Its total mobile subscriber base stood at 32.90 crore

Vodafone Idea: Company lost 34.67 lakh mobile subscribers in February.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio continued to be on a roll adding 62.57 lakh users, according to latest data released by sector regulator Trai.

Earnings Today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Deepak Fertilisers, Goa Carbon, Hindustan Motors, Bajaj Healthcare, Cera Sanitaryware, Cupid, Ircon International, Lovable Lingerie, Nirlon, and Rajesh Exports among others are the top companies scheduled to announce their results today.