Stocks in news: L&T, RIL, Coal India, Tata Steel, Ruchi Soya

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Larsen & Toubro: Company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 3,200 crore project to build a road bridge over the Brahmaputra river, according to an NHIDCL official.

Ruchi Soya: The edible oil company owned by Patanjali Ayurved will launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) next year to bring down promoters' shareholding in the company, said Swami Ramdev.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 96% equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions for Rs 182.12 crore.

Wipro: The IT major has entered into a strategic partnership with SNP SE to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally.

ONGC: The oil explorer reported 54.6% fall net profit at Rs 2,877.8 crore in July-September quarter as against Rs 6,336.2 crore while its revenue dropped 30.9% YoY to Rs 16,917 in Q2FY21 as against Rs 24,492.6 crore in a year ago period.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company signed a contract to buy a secondhand capesize bulk carrier. The 2014 Philippines built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in H2 FY21.

Tata Steel: Company's consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 59.6% YoY to Rs 1,635.4 crore in July-September quarter as against Rs 4,043.5 crore. Revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 37,154 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 34,759 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company has appointed Navneet Munot as the Managing Director & CEO.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company successfully commissioned Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd.

NBCC: Company secured a total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in the month of October 2020.

Oil India: Company has made hydrocarbon discovery at well Dinjan-l in Tinsukia PML in Assam. This discovery will open up new areas for further oil & gas exploration in Assam.

BPCL: Transaction advisors for the sale of the government's 52.98 percent stake in the company have received multiple expressions of interest and the transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA, the government said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor: The company said its Dhanteras retail sales spiked 12 per cent this year as compared to last year and it expects November volumes to be more bullish over the previous month.

DHFL: Company on Friday said there has been a delay in submitting results for the July-September period of FY2020-21 due to the coronavirus situation.

Punjab National Bank: Bank said the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on it for contravention of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.

Coal India: Company said it has issued tenders for all 35 mining projects identified for mechanised transportation of dry fuel and setting up coal handling plants and silos for rapid loading at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore.