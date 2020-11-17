Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 44,000 for first time on COVID vaccine hopes, Nifty at 12,865

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 17: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities, amid renewed hopes of COVID-19 vaccine. Sensex crossed 44,000 mark for the first time today on BSE at opening bell, rising over 400 points, while Nifty gained by 70 points to 12,865 today. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 30 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 78.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 20.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 November, provisional data showed.

9. 15 AM: Opening session

9.05 AM: Global markets today

Global equities were buoyed today as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine, which supported hopes of a quicker economic recovery.

Investor sentiment shot up after Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm became the second drugmaker, after Pfizer Inc, to announce promising trial data in the development of a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

8. 50 AM: Muhurat trading day

Key benchmarks trimmed initial gains and ended with decent gains on the Muhurat trading session on Saturday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 194.98 points or 0.45% at 43,637.98. The Nifty 50 index added 60.30 points or 0.47% at 12,780.25.

8. 40 AM: Market outlook

Reliance Smartmoney Reserch in its report said," In the last week, NSE-NIFTY continue its prior rising trend and rose to new life-time-high. The index reporte gvd rise of 4.2% on back of strength across the board and also, due to substantial buying by FII. Since, four trading sessions, the index stuck between 12,600 and 12,800 levels on back of overbought technical indicators. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact, we believe that NIFTY could test 13,200 level provided the index surpasses 12,800 mark convincingly. On the lower side, initially the index will find supports at 12,600 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,744 and then at 12,704 levels, while resistance is observed at 12,823 and then at 12,865 levels."

8. 30 AM: Last closing

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar. Financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.