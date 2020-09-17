Stocks in news: Happiest Minds Tech, Jindal Stainless, HCL Tech, P&G Health, Oil India











Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.





Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds is set to list to the stock exchanges today. The issue, which was sold between September 7 and September 9 in the price band of Rs 165-166, was subscribed 151 times.



Dhanuka Agritech: Company approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore and fixed September 28.

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation: Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to enable them to cope with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation minister said.

HCL Technologies: Company and Google Cloud expanded partnership to deliver accelerated business intelligence platform.

Procter & Gamble Health: The company, reported a 10.8% rise in June quarter net profit at Rs 48.9 crore. Company reported fall in sales to Rs 200.3 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as against Rs 224.9 crore in the April-June period of last year.

Oil India: The state-owned company lost Rs 148 crore in revenue in 100 days from the closure of oil and gas wells in the vicinity of the Baghjan fire in Assam, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Mahindra & Mahindra said it has launched contactless option for accessories, extended warranty and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra: Company board has approved raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing preferential shares to parent firm and non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing.



HSIL: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 21 to consider the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares.

PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed long term credit rating of the company at AA-/Stable.

Deepak Nitrite: CRISIL upgraded long term rating outlook of company for bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore from 'AA-/Stable' to 'AA-/Positive'.



Jindal Stainless (Hisar): CARE reaffirmed long term rating on credit facilities of company at 'A-' with a stable outlook