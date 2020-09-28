Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, SBI, Dr Reddy

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures has received Rs 7,500 crore from tech investor Silver Lake, RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator will upgrade its existing 3G customers across all markets to 4G network in a phased manner to provide faster data speeds and services.

State Bank of India: Lender's board of directors will consider a proposal for raising of Basel III compliant AT 1 bonds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crores.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market.

Ceat: The tyre maker plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the formation of a three-member committee of directors to temporarily run the lender after shareholders of the struggling bank voted out seven directors, including managing director and new ly apponted chief executive S. Sundar.

JSW Energy: Company has bagged 810 MW blended wind energy projects under an auction conducted by state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 2,500 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system) projects under tariff based competitive bidding.

Sun Pharma: Company is looking to expand its specialty business across different regions like Greater China and Japan after having established presence in the US market, as per the company's Annual Report for 2019-20.