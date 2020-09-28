Share Market News Live: Sensex gains 520 points, Nifty at 11,200; ONGC, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 28: Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities as hopes of the US Govt to announce a stimulated package cheered investors. Sensex traded 500 points higher at 37,890, while Nifty gained 151 points to trade at 11,201. On Friday, the 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 835 points higher at 37,388 and NSE Nifty50 gained 244 points to 11,050.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

12.02 PM: Gold prices falls for sixth straight session

Gold and Silver prices continued to fall in the domestic commodity markets for the straight sixth session on Monday.

Overseas, precious metals traded muted near the opening level of Friday close and formed a Doji candle today as hopes of more stimulus in the United States also faded positive sentiments.

Gold fell as equities rose over news that another coronavirus relief package talks were continuing

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold October Futures fell by Rs 149 after hitting an intraday low of Rs 49,460 against the previous close of Rs 49,650 per 10 gm.

11. 54 AM: Market rises further

11. 38 AM: Vodafone Idea share extends gains

Vodafone Idea share price extended gains for the second session today after the telecom operator's British parent, Vodafone Group Plc won an international arbitration case against the Indian government last week. Vodafone Idea stock rose up to 3.73% to Rs 10.75 against earlier close of Rs 10.36 on BSE.

11. 19 AM: Key economic data release

In upcoming domestic cues, RBI is set to begin its three day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Overseas, US will release its CB consumer confidence data on Tuesday, while Euro will take cues from ECB president's speech on Monday and Wednesday.

11. 02 AM: Gold outlook

Hareesh V, Geojit's Head of commodity research said," A rally in the US dollar and optimism over Covid vaccine is weighing on the safe haven demand of gold and thus the price of the commodity. However, rising US-China tensions and hopes of fresh economic stimulus measures continue to offer lower level support. At the same time, uncertainty prevails in the metal ahead of the first presidential election debate in the US this week."

On London spot, Hareesh V said," Weak sentiments continue to take prices lower towards the support of $1840 and likely is to trigger a rebound. An unexpected drop below $1820 would extend further selling pressure later."

10. 54 AM: Gold and dollar outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said, "Last week, Spot gold ended lower by 4.2 percent as strengthening of the U.S. Dollar and uncertainty over further stimulus infusion by the U.S. policy makers pressurized Gold prices. The U.S. Federal Reserve projecting a paced recovery in the coming and home sales in August'20 rising to their highest levels in 14 years underpinned the Dollar. Moreover, alarming increase in covid-19 cases in Europe and Britain pushed the greenback higher against the basket of currencies denting the appeal for the dollar denominated Gold. However, alarming increase in Covid-19 cases dampened hopes of economic recovery in turn limiting the fall in Gold prices."

He added," The dollar is also trading lower on lack of big moves ahead of the U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday and the release of U.S. economic data later in the week. Political uncertainty also pressurize the dollar which supports the demand of Gold as a safe heaven investment.

10. 39 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 333 lakh confirmed cases and 10.02 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 60-lakh mark and the death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 0.95 lakh.

10. 23 AM: Market update

Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities as hopes of the US Govt to announce a stimulated package cheered investors. SGX Nifty was rising 60 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 337 points higher at 37,704, while Nifty gained 102 points to trade at 11,152.

10. 18 AM: Global markets

Chinese economic data has been watched by investors for signs of the country's continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In US, House Democrats are reportedly preparing a $2.4 trillion relief package that they could vote on as soon as next week. Investor focus will next be on the first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden on Tuesday ahead of the November election.

Investors are watching developments on the US Presidential debate and also keeping a close watch on the spike in coronavirus cases, heightening fears of global economic downturn.

10. 02 AM: Market technical outlook

As per Geojit Financials, the prospects of a turn higher towards 11324/476 that was discussed on Friday is in motion. However, the expectation is still towards a turn lower in the near term, and we would have to see a push above 11500 to negate such a view. Meanwhile, expect 11090- 11150 region to pose challenges early in the day, and such consolidation could help improve the sustainability of the uptrend.

9. 42 AM: Market outlook

A per RSL Research, NSE-NIFTY breached its weekly rising trend and slipped to 10-week low. In the last week, the index gained once out of five trading sessions and reported fall of ~4%. On Friday, the index respected its long-term moving average 200-day SMA and bounced. Though its major technical indicators remained in sell mode, near-term rebound cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles at 11,170 and 11,290 levels, which coincides with its 20-day and 50-day EMA, respectively. In case of any decline, the index will continue to find strong support around its 200-day SMA, which is placed at 10,757 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,913 and then at 10,775 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,130 and then at 11,209 levels.

9. 31 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 28

Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, SBI, Dr Reddy among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

9. 26 AM: Global markets

Stocks on Wall Street rallied into the green as defensive positioning led gains and big tech outperformed. Both Dow and S&P 500B gained 1.5% each. Nasdaq surged 2.3%. US Dow Future gained over 100 points on hope of the US Govt to announce a stimulated package.

However, Washington continued to weigh on investor confidence, as even a possible last-minute fiscal aid bill has market participants questioning timing and implementation.

Asian markets have begun the new trading week with modest gains, with Nikkei, Taiwan, Hong Kong Index gaining half percent each.

Investors weighed further signs of recovery in China as compared to more virus outbreaks in some parts of the world. Data released Sunday showed China's industrial enterprises grew for a fourth consecutive month.

European stocks closed lower on Friday amid a choppy trading session. Both France and Germany Index declined 1% each while the UK Index (FTSE) bounced back into positive territory.

9. 13 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 60 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 242 points higher at 37,630, while Nifty gained 72 points to trade at 11,122.

9. 07 AM: Nifty outlook

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan said, "Nifty had a sharp fall in the last week with a minor recovery toward the end of the week. The index found support near the crucial weekly moving averages as well as near the 200 DMA, which pushed the index higher on September 25. The overall structure, however, shows that the Nifty is likely to face selling pressure at higher levels. 11100-11130 is an immediate resistance zone where the pullback can subside. So, the index is likely to get into a sideways action over the next few sessions. The expected range for the Nifty will be 11100 - 10800."

"Stimulus measures, if any, in the US could provide support to the markets. If the market corrects from these levels, then investors should actively look for accumulating good quality stocks for long term wealth creation," said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

8. 50 AM: FIIs action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,080.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,070.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing on Friday

Buoyed by gains in domestic equities, the Indian rupee gained by 28 paise to settle at 73.61 per US dollar on Friday.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Friday

Sensex and Nifty closed 2.2% higher each Friday's trading session, backed by positive global equities that were optimistic on renewed hopes of fiscal stimulus from the US.

Reversing six days of falls, the 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 835 points higher at 37,388 and NSE Nifty50 gained 244 points to 11,050.

