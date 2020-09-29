Stocks in news: Alkem Labs, IIFL Finance, Shalby, Central Bank of India, Max Healthcare

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

UTI AMC: IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 at a price band of Rs 552-554 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 with a price band of Rs 135-145 per share.

Likhitha Infra: IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 with a price band at Rs 117-120 per share.

Alkem Labs: Company recived US FDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug, Dimethyl Fumarate capsule.

Max Healthcare: Max Ventures Investment Holdings has sold shares worth nearly Rs 182 crore in Max Healthcare Institute through an open market transaction.

IIFL Finance: Moody's downgraded the company's corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1 and changed the outlook to Stable from 'rating under review.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company and its joint venture partner have completed 74% equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL) to IndiGrid.

Jet Airways: Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the struglling airline Jet Airways (India) reportedly gave the bidders to come up with a revised offer by 30 September, as initial bids were deemed unsatisfactory.

India Grid Trust: Company completed acquisition of 74 percent in Jhajjar KT Transco (JKTPL) from Kalpataru Power Transmission and Techno Electric & Engineering Company.

Shalby: Board approved to reduce promoters' shareholding in the company to 75% from 79.45%.

Symphony: Company launched universal packaged air-coolers for industrial and commercial applications.

Central Bank of India: The capital raising committee of the bank has approved allotment of 16.58 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 15.38 per equity share, aggregating to about Rs 255 crore.