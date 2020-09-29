Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 29: Indian benchmarks traded on Tuesday, amid mixed positive global equities. Extending gains for the third straight session, Sensex was rising 150 points higher at 38,126 and Nifty was rising 45 points to 11,271. Yesterday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 592 points higher at 37,981, while Nifty gained 177 points to trade at 11,227

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 42 AM: Market outlook

Commenting on Markets today, Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said,"The way market rebounded sharply on Friday, further bounce back was evident but honestly speaking, it has exceeded our expectations by a fair margin. Such moves at times can be a bit tricky and one can easily get carried away by the intraday momentum. We do not sustain above 11350-11400, its advisable not to get carried away in this rally as we can still see some selling pressure at higher levels. For the coming session, the support is visible at 11175-11100 levels."

10. 30 AM: Market update

Expressing views on yesterday's rally, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,," Yesterday, expectations of a Stimulus coupled with Capital Support to state run banks fuelled and postponement of the SC verdict by a couple of days provided a breather to the Bulls as Large Caps led the charge.

10. 20 AM: Nifty technical

On opening bell today, -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We are at a critical juncture - the resistance level range of 11300-11350 is not very far from the current price level. This could be a turning point for the Nifty; we could reverse from here to resume the downtrend we saw last week or we could break out of this level to see higher price points. On the upside the markets can rally to 11700-11800. On the downside we could go to 10700-10800."

10.09 AM: Market rises further

9. 58 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday, tracking rally in Wall Street. Stocks close sharply higher on Monday in the US after the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said that stimulus talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to continue, suggesting a possible progress to end the stalemate.

9. 44 AM: Market erases early gains

Indian benchmarks erased opening bell gains and traded marginally higher by the first hour of session, on Tuesday, amid mixed positive global equities. Sensex was rising 50 points higher at 38,010 and Nifty was rising 18 points to 11,245.

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 29

Alkem Labs, IIFL Finance, Shalby, Central Bank of India, Max Healthcare among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesay's trading session

9. 21 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, backed by positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 11 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 245 points higher at 38,227 and Nifty was rising 67 points to 11,288.

9. 10 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Smart Money, NSE-NIFTY respected its 200-day SMA and continued its daily rising trend for straight second trading session in a row. Positive market breadth and buying across the board support the up-move for the index. Due to consecutive rise in the index, its major technical indicators turned in favour of bulls. Any stable move above its 50-day EMA (placed at 11,284 mark) will strengthen the index towards 11,450 and 11,600 levels. In case of any decline, the index will continue to find strong support around its 200-day SMA, which is placed at 10,754 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,138 and then at 11,049 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,278 and then at 11,328 level.

9.00 AM: Rupee closing

The Indian rupee, the local currency benchmark fell 18 paise lower to settle at 73.79 per US dollar on Monday as against the previous close of 73.61 against the US dollar.

On the domestic currency's outlook, Vaqarjaved Khan-Research Analyst, Angel Broking said," With easing monetary policy from US FED here to stay, USDINR (CMP: 73.7) is likely to move lower towards 72.5 in the coming week. (28th Sep-2nd Oct 2020)."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 26.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 542.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Market outlook

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking," The recovery was broad-based wherein noticeable rebound was seen in auto, banking and financial stocks after investors' hopes increased on the likely announcement of an additional stimulus package by the government. Market participants will be closely eyeing the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review meeting scheduled on October 1."

Aamar Deo Singh Head Advisory, Angel Broking said," Overall Nifty has technically, very strong support zone around 10800-11000 whereas resistance on the upside is seen around 11350-11400 zone."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Monday

Sensex rises 592 points, Nifty closes above 11,225 on hopes of economic stimulus