3 reasons why Netweb Technologies shares surged 10% today

Shares of Netweb Technologies Ltd, which had been under pressure for some time, surged 10 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the high-end computing solutions (HCS) company suggested three factors why it views the emergence of DeepSeek as a significant opportunity for its business growth.

Netweb Technologies shares climbed 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,606.35 on BSE. The stock has plunged 44 per cent in 2025 so far.

Netweb Technologies said DeepSeek will pave the way for inclusive AI adoption, expanding the market further. By lowering the cost barriers associated with advanced technology, it would enable a wider range of customers—previously hesitant due to high adoption costs—to access and utilize appropriate computing resources.

"This empowers them to leverage AI effectively for addressing their business challenges, driving greater demand for our solutions," it said,

Netweb Technologies said Netweb’s AI solutions portfolio is designed to provide multi-GPU/APU platforms that cater to both inference and training architectures.

"Our offerings include hardware, middleware, and utilities that seamlessly integrate with end-user applications like DeepSeek. As such, the performance acceleration enabled by platforms like DeepSeek will drive greater adoption of our solutions," it said.

Netweb Technologies said the third and critically important factor is that the adoption of platforms like DeepSeek aligns with the interests of local governments and enterprises. This, it said, will accelerate the development of similar platforms within India.

"The Indian government’s current AI policies explicitly emphasize "developing indigenous large language models and domain-specific AI models" as a key pillar. This focus is aimed at harnessing global technological disruptions, which will further propel India’s AI-driven

efforts and investments," Netweb Technologies said.

Netweb Technologies said such disruptions will only hasten India’s commitment to advancing its AI initiatives and allocating resources toward this transformative technology.

Netweb Technologies said it has consistently achieved strong year-on-year growth. In FY24, its revenue from operations increased 62 per cent YoY, and in the 9MFY25, it grew by more than 60 per cent on a significantly higher base.

"This demonstrates our ability to sustain robust growth momentum even as we scale," it said.

Netweb Technologies has an order book of Rs 360.30 crore and L1 of Rs 348.10 crore with a pipeline of Rs 3,814 crore as on December 31, 2024.

"R&D driven In-house design and manufacturing capabilities enable us to produce technology-agnostic, world’s latest compute platforms," it said.