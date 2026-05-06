3750% dividend stock alert! Bumper amount in Q4 results; record date fixed

Dividend alert: Shareholders of Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, are set to receive a final dividend of Rs 75 per share with a face value of Rs 2. That amounts to dividend at the rate of 3,750% per equity share. The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 43rd AGM, the firm said.

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"Including the interim dividend of Rs 110 per share, the total dividend for FY26 amounts to Rs 185 per equity share, representing a payout of 9,250%," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp's board also fixed the record date as July 24, 2026, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members for the final dividend.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz. May 5, 2026, has considered and approved final dividend subject to the approval of the members @ 3,750% i.e Rs. 75/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- per share). The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

Hero MotoCorp reported a 30 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,401 crore in the March 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 12,797 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA rose 31.1 per cent YOY to Rs 1,857 crore, while margins came in at 14.5 per cent.

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Hero's two-wheeler volumes, including motorcycles and scooters, rose 24% y-o-y at 17.14 lakh units in Q4FY26 from 13.81 lakh units in Q4FY25.

In FY26, the company logged a revenue from operations at Rs 46,830 crore and profit after tax at Rs 5,268 crore. Operating margin in FY26 came at 14.7%, reflecting an improvement of 30 basis points y-o-y led by favourable product mix and cost efficiencies.