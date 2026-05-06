Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Stage set for dividend amount, share buyback announcement | Preview

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Homegrown two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd will announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 06. Besides the quarterly earnings, the company board shall also consider and approve interim dividend for FY26 and buyback of its equity shares.

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"The board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto, at its meeting to be held on 06 May 2026 in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," said Bajaj Auto in its exchange filing.



Bajaj Auto share performance

Shares of Bajaj Auto settled at Rs 10,043.45 on Tuesday, falling nearly a per cent. The company commands a total market capitalization of Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The stock hit its 52-week high at Rs 10,480.65 on Monday, May 4. Shares of Bajaj Auto are up nearly 15 per cent in the last one month.



Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview

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Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities is penciling revenue at Rs 15,531.5 crore, up 27.9 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is penciled at Rs 3,170.5 crore, up 29.4 per cent YoY but flat sequentially, with Ebitda margins coming in at 20.4 per cent for the quarter. Net profit is earmarked at Rs 2,541.1 crore, up 24 per cent YoY but marginally down sequentially.

"Standalone revenue is projected to increase led by strong domestic and export volumes, favorable US dollar movement, and a higher share of above 125cc motorcycles. ASPs are supported by improved export mix and recent price hikes. Ebitda margin is expected to moderate sequentially, as higher RM costs partly offset benefits from pricing and strong export volumes," it adds.

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YES Securities is expecting Bajaj Auto's revenue to come in at Rs 16,048.4 crore, up 32.1 per cent YoY and 5.4 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 3,190 crore, down 30 per cent YoY and 89 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 2,626.6 crore, up 28.2 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ.

"Overall volumes grew 24.3 per cent YoY at 1.37 million units, while realizations are expected to grow by 6.3 per cent YoY at Rs 11,700/unit. We expect Ebitda margins to contract by 30bps YoY at 19.9 per cent, led by RM inflation and Indian rupee depreciation," it added.

Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates is expecting Bajaj Auto's sales at Rs 15,899.7 crore, up 30.9 per cent YoY and 4.5 per cent QoQ. while Ebitda is seen at Rs 3,266.7 crore, up 33.3 per cent YoY and 3.4 per cent QoQ; with margins coming in at 20.5 per cent for the quarter. Net profit is seen at Rs 2,602.3 crore, up 27 per cent YoY and 2.1 per cent QoQ.

"Bajaj Auto may deliver a strong rebound in Q4FY26 with volumes up 24.3 per cent YoY, driven by broad-based traction across all domestic/export 2W and 3W segments. Domestic 2W mix improved towards 125cc+ motorcycles, supported by new launches, while favourable forex will aid ASPs Margins may see mild pressure due to rising RM costs," it added.

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Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, which has a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Auto, expects its revenue to come in at Rs 15,715.6 crore, up 29.4 per cent YoY and 3.3 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margins are earmarked at 20.8 per cent, up 60 basis points. Adjust net profit may come in at Rs 2,629.1 crore, up 28.3 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent QoQ.



Bajaj Auto dividend & Buyback history

If approved, it will be the second buyback by Bajaj Broking in little more than two years. Prior to this the company repurchased its shares from investors in February-March for Rs 10,000 per equity share. The company has announced five triple digits announcements out of the last six dividends.

However, Bajaj Auto pays dividend only once a year to its shareholders. It paid Rs 210 as dividend in June 2025, Rs 80 in as dividend in June 2024, Rs 140 as dividend in June 2023, Rs 140 as dividend in June 2023, Rs 140 as dividend in July 2022 and Rs 140 as dividend in July 2021.



Bajaj Auto target price

Nirmal Bang has a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 10,456. ICICI Direct also has the same rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,420. Asit C Mehta has an 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 105,75 on the stock. PL Capital has a 'hold' rating on it with a target price of Rs 9,500. JM Financial has a 'reduce' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 9,510.