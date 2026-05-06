Nitish Kumar's son to join Bihar cabinet? What we know so far

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's son Nishant has agreed to join the Samrat Choudhary government in Bihar and is likely to be sworn in at the cabinet expansion function on Thursday. The 45-year-old leader joined the JD(U) less than a couple of months ago and reportedly agreed after senior party functionaries persuaded him, news agency PTI reported, citing a source close to both the former chief minister and his son.

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His likely induction comes weeks after speculation that he would be part of the new government headed by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary following Nitish Kumar's resignation. Nishant had then reportedly declined, saying he wanted to earn his spurs as a party worker before accepting any post.

"Ever since he had joined the party, it has been the wish of cadres that Nishant join the government. He could have been appointed as a deputy chief minister last month, but he was hesitant. Finally, he has agreed," the source told PTI on Wednesday.

Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate, entered politics soon after his father decided to step down as chief minister after becoming a Rajya Sabha member. When the new government was formed, there was strong speculation that the JD(U) supremo's heir apparent would be included in the council of ministers. However, after he chose not to join at the time, veteran JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were inducted as ministers and designated as deputy chief ministers.

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JD(U) sources said around a dozen party leaders are likely to take oath as ministers on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin are expected to attend the function, which is being seen as a belated celebration of the saffron party heading a government in Bihar for the first time.

Earlier, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha had said the party would like to have up to 16 ministers in the state cabinet. The cabinet can have a maximum strength of 30 in the 243-member assembly. Among those likely to be inducted from the JD(U) quota are Ashok Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar and Leshi Singh, all of whom were ministers in the Nitish Kumar government formed after the Assembly polls held in November last year.

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Besides the JD(U) and BJP, the cabinet may also include representatives from LJPRV and HAM, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively, as well as Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM. Nishant Kumar's likely induction is expected to be one of the key developments at the cabinet expansion function in Bihar on Thursday.