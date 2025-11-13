54x return in 5 yrs: Mukul Agrawal-backed multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Shares of ASM Technologies Ltd, a multibagger engineering services firm backed by ace investor Mukul Agrawal, will be in focus on Friday as the stock turns ex-dividend. The company recently announced a fresh payout to shareholders following its board meeting earlier this week.



In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the company said its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 8, 2025, approved a second interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY26. Based on a face value of Rs 10.

The board has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be credited on or before December 7, 2025. Earlier this year, on September 19, the company had declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.



ASM Technologies has been a staggering wealth creator, firmly earning its multibagger tag. Over the past five years, the stock has surged from Rs 70.98 to current levels, delivering an eye-popping return of 5,462 per cent. In Thursday’s trade on the BSE, the stock slipped 2.89 per cent to Rs 3,950.



As per the latest shareholding pattern for the September 2025 quarter, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds a 10.68 per cent stake, equivalent to 15 lakh shares.



The dividend announcement comes on the heels of a strong Q2 performance. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company reported a 171 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 154.46 crore, compared with Rs 56.68 crore a year ago. EBITDA soared 356 per cent YoY, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged nearly 700 per cent to Rs 19.13 crore from Rs 2.18 crore in the year-ago period.



Alongside the results and dividend declaration, the board also approved the re-appointment of Rabindra Srikantan as Managing Director for another five years, effective November 9, 2025.



ASM Technologies specialises in Engineering R&D (ERD) and Design-Led Manufacturing (DLM) services, catering to global customers across industries.

Advertisement