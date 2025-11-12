11,000% return in 5 years! Multibagger stock turns ex-date for dividend payment

Shares of Elitecon International Ltd, the multibagger FMCG company, traded ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 12, after the board declared an interim dividend for the current financial year.

The company announced a dividend of Re 0.05 per equity share of face value Re 1 for FY26, with November 12, 2025, set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The decision was approved at the company’s board meeting held on November 5, 2025.

The stock witnessed mild profit-taking in early trade. At last check, shares of Elitecon International were down 0.7 per cent at Rs 148 apiece, valuing the company at Rs 23,657 crore.

Once a little-known player, Elitecon has emerged as a stunning wealth creator, delivering over 11,000 per cent returns in the past five years, turning early investors into multi-baggers.

The dividend announcement comes on the back of the company’s September-quarter performance. Elitecon reported a 128 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 20.19 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with Rs 8.84 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s operating income surged more than fivefold YoY to Rs 504.89 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 79.13 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Earlier, in a clarificatory filing to the BSE dated September 29, Elitecon International said the surge in volume was purely market-driven and that, to the best of its knowledge, there was no material information or event concerning the operations or performance of the company that has not been disclosed to the exchange.

Elitecon International operates in two core segments — Tobacco Products and FMCG Products. Its portfolio includes the manufacturing and trading of cigarettes, smoking products, and related goods, alongside its growing presence in the fast-moving consumer goods space.