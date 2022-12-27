scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
6 SALMAN stocks delivered up to 37% return, beating Sensex in 2022

Feedback

6 SALMAN stocks delivered up to 37% return, beating Sensex in 2022

NTPC has gained 33 per cent to Rs 165.55 compared with Rs 124.40 at December 2021 end. SBI has risen 30 per cent so far this calendar, to Rs 596.75 from Rs 460.45 apiece

Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro have gained 10-11 per cent each this calendar. Among SALMAN stocks, SBI, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank are among Motilal Oswal Securities' top 2023 picks Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro have gained 10-11 per cent each this calendar. Among SALMAN stocks, SBI, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank are among Motilal Oswal Securities' top 2023 picks

Six SALMAN stocks delivered double digit returns in an otherwise tepid year for equities.  SALMAN is an abbreviation used for six largecap stocks namely State Bank of India (SBI ), Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and NTPC. It is similar to HRITHIK stocks (the acronym for seven bluechips -- HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank) and more popular FAANG stocks used in the US.

Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 3:01 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 27, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS