6 Sensex stocks hit 52-week lows today; do you own any?

A total of six Sensex constituents including Infosys and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), commanding a combined market capitalisation of Rs 41.81 lakh crore, hit their 52-week lows in a bloodbath on Dalal Street today. They included Larsen & Toubro and three Tata group stocks Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Titan Company and Tata Motors.

Related Articles

The fall in these stocks was seen, as the US-China trade war intensified after China took tough stance and announced retaliatory measures on US imports, similar to the US tariffs.

At 11.30, the most-valued stock RIL was trading 4.13 per cent lower at Rs 1,155. It hit a one-year low of Rs 1,115.55 earlier in the day. IT major TCS, the second most-valued stock, hit its 52-week low of Rs 3,060.25. It recovered and was later trading at Rs 3,172.75, down 3.84 per cent. Shares of Bengaluru-based Infosys sank to its 52-week low of Rs 1,307.10 but was later trading at Rs 1,382.40, down 4.81 per cent. The IT stocks fell on fears the IT guidance for FY26 will be muted due to uncertain client demand.

JLR owner Tata Motors was trading at Rs 566.20, down 7.76 per cent. It hit a low of Rs 542.55 earlier. This is after JLR stops shipments to the US for a month.

Construction and engineering major L&T hit a sub-Rs 3,000 level of Rs 2,967.65. It later stood at Rs 3,066, down 5.93 per cent. Jeweller Titan Company tanked to a low of Rs 2947.55 and was later down 2.02 per cent at Rs 3,014.10. The growth for jewellery companies is expected to moderate in the March quarter, compared with the December quarter.

"Uncertainty is the key word here. Don’t assume that you know everything. We are living in an uncertain world, hence traditional technical and fundamental parameters may not be the right model to look at current times unless the word uncertainty is removed from the investors mind," said Manish Jain, Chief Strategy Officer & Director, Mirae Asset Capital Markets.

Jain said during the uncertain periods, even the stocks with strong earnings could not stop falling.

"GDP growth, inflation, core sector growth, and high-frequency indicators (HFIs) suggest that markets may have bottomed out based on valuations, technicals, and fundamentals. However, given the uncertainty surrounding us, we should adopt a cautiously optimistic stance," he said.

Radhika Rao of DBS Bank said the method behind the flurry of tariff measures announced by the US on April 2 is simple — the more a nation is reliant on US markets, the more tariffs they face.

"From there it should follow that the only way a country can see tariff relief in the future is by buying more from or selling less to the US. But since the reliability of the US to uphold any agreement is all but gone for now, such gestures may still fall short of providing meaningful relief," she said.

Pranay Aggarwal - Director & CEO of Stoxkart said traders must prioritise capital preservation, stick to their trading plans, and avoid overtrading.

"Volatility brings opportunity, but only with strong risk management. Use proper stop-losses and position sizing. Monitor global cues like the US markets and crude. Remember, this too shall pass,” he said.