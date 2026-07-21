Adani Energy Solutions shares hit 52-week high as Q1 FY27 profit jumps 124%

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, climbed in Tuesday's afternoon trade after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

The stock gained 3.45 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,789 shortly after the earnings announcement. It recorded high trading volume along with the price action as around 2.12 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE.

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The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.53 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 37.07 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,10,230.47 crore.

For the quarter ended June 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of Rs 1,149.06 crore, registering a 124.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 512.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 42.41 per cent YoY to Rs 9,711.08 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 9,852.20 crore.

On the expenditure front, total expenses increased 43.94 per cent YoY to Rs 8,439.71 crore from Rs 5,863.55 crore in the same quarter last year.