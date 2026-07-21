IndiGo soars to highest-ever market share as Air India cuts capacity

IndiGo recorded its best-ever market share, touching 66.3% in June, as Air India announced capacity cuts in both the domestic and international sectors, according to the latest DGCA data.

IndiGo carried 89.2 lakh passengers in June, compared to 9.9 million in May and 8.97 million in April this year. The biggest hit has come for Air India, which carried 3.2 million passengers in June, the lowest this year. The highest peak for the Tata-run airline was 4 million in January this year.

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Air India reported over Rs 26,000 crore revenue loss in FY25 and has announced downsizing of its operations as part of the network rationalisation till the end of August. Air India plans to restore its suspended domestic and international capacity from September, said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India.

On the international front, the deployment to Chicago and Washington is expected to remain suspended owing to aircraft availability issues.

Akasa Air also improved its market share to 6.4% in June, the best this year. The airline is growing the fastest and looks to infuse Rs 10,000 crore for operations amidst challenges posed by the West Asia conflict. The country’s youngest airline reported the highest passenger load factor of 92.2%.

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Domestic carriers have been facing headwinds due to the adverse geopolitical situation, with Middle East capacity cut drastically in March and April this year. Middle East sector contributes a big pie of revenue for the domestic carriers, with Air India Express and SpiceJet having over 90% of their international capacity deployed to the Gulf region.