Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Ports: Adani stocks to buy post Rs 1.37L cr selloff

After falling up to 28 per cent in 2025 and losing a combined Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market capitalisation (m-cap), a handful of listed Adani stocks look reasonable on risk-reward basis. They included Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Ports, among others.

Related Articles

Emkay Global has recommended a 'Buy' on Adani Green Energy, citing continued growth momentum and attractive valuations. It suggested a target on Rs 1,500 on this Adani group stock.

The US-based Cantor Fitzgerald believes Adani Power should be commanding valuations at least in line with domestic peers. The foreign brokerage said Adani Power has one of the better balance sheets across the industry and a growth profile that it believed is unmatched. It suggested a target price of Rs 595 on Adani Power.

Macquarie and MOFSL find Adani Ports 'well-positioned' to capitalise on India's long-term growth potential. MOFSL has a target of Rs 1,400 on the stock while Macquarie sees the stock at Rs 1,500.

"We believe the company is well placed to continue outpacing industry growth and gaining market share. Further, the logistics business will serve as a value addition to the domestic port business, with a focus on enhancing last-mile connectivity. We expect APSEZ to report 10 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY24-27," MOFSL said on March 6.

Even Adani Wilmar, where the Adani group is exiting the joint venture, has received positive commentary from brokerages such as Nuvama. The deadline for Adani's exit from AWL’s agri business has been set for December 2025.

"We remain positive on the stock; maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 424," Nuvama said on March 5.

In the case of Adani Energy Solutions. Elara Securities last month initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy', saying its transmission Ebitda is likely to double to Rs 7,600 crore by FY27, driven by India's renewable energy (RE) target, 20-25 per cent market share in Rs 84,000 crore near term transmission bid and an Rs 54,800 crore project pipeline.

"In distribution, Mundra SEZ demand is set to surge from 50MW to 5GW, pushing regulated asset base (RAB) to Rs 1,500-2,000 crore while Mumbai operations would get annual capex of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore, which would increase regulated equity to Rs 6,000 crore by FY27," it said.

A total of 11 Adani group companies commanded m-cap of Rs 11,51,130 crore on Friday compared with Rs 12,80,161 crore at the end of 2024.The Adani group in a note last month said Adani Portfolio companies are now on a high capex path, with a strong base of increasing cashflow generation and project execution outlay of respective portfolio companies.

In the trailing 12 months, Ebitda of the Adani portfolio grew 10.1 pe r cent YoY to an all-time high of Rs 86,789 crore. In Q3, Ebitda for the Adani group companies was up 17.2 per cent to Rs 22,823 crore.

Among Adani stocks, NDTV is down 28 per cent year-to-date. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 12 per cent, Adani Green Energy plunged 16 per cent and Adani Total Gas sank 20 per cent during the same period. ACC dropped 10 per cent, Adani Ports 9 per cent and Adani Power 3 per cent during the same period.