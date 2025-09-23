Adani Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited (AREH11L), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Ecogen Three Limited (AE3L) on September 22, 2025.

The main objective of AE3L is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, holds 100% share capital of AE3. Adani Green Energy stock rose 11.75% to Rs 1152.30 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Total 45.23 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 508.75 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock has fallen 42% in a year and but gained 10% this year.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2091.85 on September 26, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.