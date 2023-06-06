Adani Group, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Inox Wind among stocks to watch out for today

The equity market settled higher on Monday. Sensex gained 240.36 points to 62,787.47and Nifty rose 59.75 points to 18,593.85 for the day.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SBI

The SBI Board will meet on June 9 to consider and approve for raising funds during FY24 through private placement mode by way of issuance of debt instruments.

Adani Group

The Adani Group shares will be tracked today as the group has trimmed debt on books by $2.65 billion through prepayment of share-backed loans and the loan taken to acquire Ambuja Cements.

SBI Cards

The Board of SBI Cards has cleared a fundraising plan of up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of NCDs

Embassy REIT

Embassy REIT has raised Rs 1,050 crore of non-convertible debentures at 7.77% coupon.

Inox Wind

Inox Wind has issued a clarification after reports said the company may be blacklisted from the central electricity authority. The company said this is a routine operating matter and that the validation is in process.

HG Infra

HG Infra Engineering has received the letter of acceptance from north central for a project worth Rs 677 crore.

Bharti Airtel

The special committee of directors for fund raising has cleared allotment of 21.01 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 521 to holders of foreign currency convertible bonds.

NELCO

The firm has signed a pact to buy 9.09% stake in Piscis Networks with an initial investment of Rs 99.99 lakh. It plans to raise stake in the company to up to at least 30%.

L&T Finance

The board will meet on June 8 to consider recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares for fiscal 2022-2023.