Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, 4 other Nifty stocks may see $68 million inflows

Axis Bank may see $21 million in inflows, followed by Bharti Airtel ($16 million), Adani Ports ($11 million and HDFC Life ($9 million), said Nuvama Institutional Equities

Nifty stocks Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Tech Mahindra are expected to see outflows of $77 million Nifty stocks Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Tech Mahindra are expected to see outflows of $77 million

Seven Nifty stocks to see an inflow of $68 million post the recapping adjustment that will take place today, said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a note.  The capping factor of stocks in all the Nifty indices is realigned upon change in equity, investible weighted factor (IWF), replacement of scrips in the index, periodic rebalancing and on a quarterly basis on the last trading day of March, June, September and December.

Published on: Dec 29, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 29, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
