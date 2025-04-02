Adani Ports handles record high cargo volume in March 2025; stock reacts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Wednesday said it handled its highest ever cargo volume in March 2025. The volume rose 9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 41.5 MMT, led by containers (up 19 per cent YoY) and liquids and gas (up 5 per cent YoY).

"Mundra port handled 200.7 MMT cargo volume during FY25 and became the first Indian port ever to cross the 200 MMT cargo milestone in a single year. Vizhinjam port crossed 100,000 TEUs milestone during the month," the Adani Group firm stated in an exchange filing.

"During FY25, APSEZ handled 450.2 MMT cargo volume (up 7 per cent YoY), led by containers (up 20 per cent YoY) and liquids and gas (up 9 per cent YoY). During FY25, logistics rail volume stood at 0.64 Mn TEUs (up 8 per cent YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 21.97 MMT (up 9 per cent YoY)," it added.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Ports shares were up 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,176.80. At this price, the stock has slumped 17.41 per cent in last six months.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-, 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 57.54. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 106.74 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.64. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.02 with a return on equity (RoE) of 8.09. According to Trendlyne data, Adani Ports has a one-year beta of 2, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 65.89 per cent stake in the Gautam Adani-led company.