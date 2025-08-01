Adani Ports likely to outpace India's growth, says MOFSL; here's why 

Shares of Adani Ports are set for a 21% upside in a year, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal. The brokerage has reiterated its buy call on the Adani Group stock with a price target of Rs 1,700.

The brokerage believes that the Adani Group multibagger is expected to outpace India's overall growth, driven by a balanced port mix along India's western and eastern coastlines and a diversified cargo mix.

"The company continues to invest heavily in the ports and logistics business to drive

growth. The commencement of operations at the transshipment hubs will enable the company to further boost volumes," said MOFSL

Adani Ports shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 1363.50 on Friday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.94 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.57 crore on BSE.

Adani Ports shares seem to turn weak in the short term falling 14% in a year. However, the stock has risen 333.72% in five years and zoomed 321% in ten years.

The brokerage says APSEZ’s diversified cargo mix and ongoing infrastructure investments are expected to support its target of 505-515MMT cargo handling in FY26.

"We expect APSEZ to report 10% growth in cargo volumes over FY25-27. This would drive a CAGR of 16%/16%/20% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY25-27. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 1,700 (premised on 16x FY27E EV/EBITDA)," said MOFSL