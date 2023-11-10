scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Ports, M&M, LIC: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Feedback

Adani Ports, M&M, LIC: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone need to deliver consecutive closes over the barrier of Rs 820 to embark on the fresh-up move.

Mahindra & Mahindra requires to absorb all the selling pressure expected to materialize near Rs 1,600 - 1,580 range to breakout on the upside. Mahindra & Mahindra requires to absorb all the selling pressure expected to materialize near Rs 1,600 - 1,580 range to breakout on the upside.
SUMMARY
  • Indian indices ended down on Thursday after choppy session.
  • An analyst from StoxBox is bullish on Adani Ports and M&M.
  • He is cautious on LIC, which is bearish in the medium term.

Domestic equity markets witnessed another choppy session on Thursday and finally settled lower after giving up the initial gains. Headline indices remained range-bound for the day but profit booking dragged them lower. BSE's Sensex dropped 143.41 points, or 0.22 per cent, to end at 64,832.20. NSE's Nifty50 gained 48.20 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end the day at 19,395.30. Some well known and buzzing power stocks of Dalal Street namely Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at StoxBox has to say on these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Bullish | Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 800 Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone need to deliver consecutive closes over the barrier of Rs 820 to embark on the fresh-up move. Until then, the price may find support in the Rs 800 to Rs 795 range, which was the breakout of minor 'double bottom'. Furthermore, a rally over Rs 850 should see new buyers entering the momentum.Life Insurance Corporation of India| Cautious | Resistance: Rs 640 | Support: Rs 600 LIC shares are hovering around the 200-simple moving average (SMA), hinting at a positive reversal that may eventually recoup the losing bias. The next barrier is at Rs 640, shows the daily chart. Failure to hold the accumulation range of Rs 600 - 610 could wreck the positive bias and send the price into medium-term bearishness.Mahindra & Mahindra | Bullish | Target Price: Rs 1,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,500 Mahindra & Mahindra requires to absorb all the selling pressure expected to materialize near Rs 1,600 - 1,580 range to break out on the upside. Only upon countering this hurdle range may the stock aim at reaching a new historic peak of Rs 1,700. Immediate support comes to Rs 1500, shows the technical charts.Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on November 10, 2023: Eicher Motors, M&M, ONGC, HAL, Dabur, IRFC and more

Also read: Protean eGov Tech IPO allotment status out: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 10, 2023, 7:33 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd