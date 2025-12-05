Adani Ports partners with Motherson to build auto export hub at Dighi Port; stock reacts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Friday has entered into a strategic agreement with auto component major Motherson to establish a dedicated export facility at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra. The collaboration, executed through Motherson’s joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics Limited (SAMRX), aims to transform the port into a key gateway for the Mumbai to Pune auto belt.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new facility is poised to handle 200,000 cars per year, bolstering India's capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the filing said. According to the exchange filing, the partnership will develop a state-of-the-art Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) terminal designed to streamline "end-to-end Finished Vehicle (FV) logistics" for major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Ashwani Gupta, CEO & Whole-time Director of APSEZ, described the alliance as a "significant step toward redefining automotive logistics in India." Highlighting the synergy between APSEZ's infrastructure and Motherson's logistics expertise, Gupta noted that the venture creates a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement that will accelerate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency.

The terminal is set to feature advanced capabilities, including AI-driven yard optimisation for real-time tracking and EV-ready logistics hub infrastructure to support next-generation electric vehicle exports.

Advertisement

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman of Motherson Group, stated that the project would create a "strategic asset that will boost efficiency and reduce logistics costs for our OEM partners," strengthening the domestic automotive supply chain.

The market reaction was muted during the session. At last check on Friday, the Adani Ports shares were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 1499.75 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1504.90 apiece. The counter has gained nearly 23 per cent in 2025 so far.

According to the data from Trendlyne, the technical indicators present a mixed picture. The stock's RSI is at 57 and MFI at 58.5suggest the counter is currently in the mid-range. However, the stock maintains strength over the longer term, with the price trading above both its 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA.