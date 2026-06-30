Adani Ports shares in focus: APSEZ to sell 49% stake in AVPPL to MSC Group for $1.4 billion

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport operator, has entered into a definitive agreement with the world's largest transport and logistics conglomerate, MSC Group, to sell a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the concessionaire for Vizhinjam Port, to the latter's container terminal operating and investment arm, TiL, for $1.4 billion.

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The strategic collaboration represents the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure, APSEZ said adding that the transaction is subject to customary approvals, including regulatory ones. TiL will invest $1.397 billion, equivalent to its proportionate 49 per cent share of $2.85 billion, the Adani group firm said.

Adani Ports shares are up 20 per cent in 2026 so far and 23 per cent in the past on year.

The strategic collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group is seen delivering significant advantages for APSEZ, including enhanced volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of plan, driven by additional cargo volumes. It is seen leading to higher share of Bangladesh cargo, largely dependent on competing Southeast Asian transshipment hubs. It will also expected result in strengthening presence on East Africa trade routes and elevated relay cargo volumes.

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“Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations,” said Whole-time Director and CEO at APSEZ, Ashwani Gupta. “I am delighted to expand APSEZ’s long-standing partnership with MSC to Vizhinjam, as we prepare for the port’s next leg of journey. I am confident that our association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies at a global scale and improve India’s access to key global mature and developing markets,” he said.

Vizhinjam port, commissioned in December 2024, is India’s first deep-draft mega transshipment port with 1.6 million TEU capacity. The port is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5 times to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028.

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Vizhinjam port is strategically located just 10 nautical miles from the East-West shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East. The port features a natural draft of 18–20m, a 2.9 km breakwater, an 800m berth, and advanced infrastructure, including 8 quay cranes and 24 fully automated yard cranes.

During FY26, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs. In its first year, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs and 615 vessels, becoming the fastest Indian port to cross the 1 million TEU milestone. Within 18 months, it surpassed 2 million TEUs and 950 vessels, setting another national record. In June 2026, Vizhinjam welcomed its 1,000th vessel. The port has handled over 70 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs)—the highest among Indian ports—along with 283 vessels exceeding

300m in length and 98 vessels requiring drafts greater than 16m.