BTTV Exclusive | Tata Power sees sustained performance across rooftop, manufacturing, T&D businesses in coming quarters: CEO
BTTV Exclusive | Tata Power sees sustained performance across rooftop, manufacturing, T&D businesses in coming quarters: CEO
Speaking on the company's outlook for the next few quarters of FY27, Sinha said, "I think in next few quarters you will see very good sustained performance in rooftop, in our manufacturing of cell and module."
On utility-scale projects, Praveer Sinha said the benefits would start reflecting once the projects under implementation become operational.
Tata Power Company Ltd expects performance across multiple businesses to remain strong in the coming quarters, with rooftop solar, cell and module manufacturing, transmission and distribution, and utility-scale projects seen contributing to growth, Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha told BTTV on Tuesday.
Speaking on the company's outlook for the next few quarters of FY27, Sinha said, "I think in next few quarters you will see very good sustained performance in rooftop, in our manufacturing of cell and module."
He added that the company's transmission and distribution business is also expected to perform well. "In our transmit and distribution business, you will see very good performance in the subsequent quarters," Sinha said.
On utility-scale projects, Sinha said the benefits would start reflecting once the projects under implementation become operational.
"We are also implementing utility-scale projects. Once they get implemented, they immediately start operating at full capacity. I think you will see a wide spread of benefits starting to come in the subsequent quarters as some of these projects get implemented," he said.
Sinha said the company's existing operations are expected to remain stable, while emphasising the importance of operating assets at optimum levels.
"And of course, our existing operation will continue to be very stable. So that's very important, that how do we ensure that whatever assets we have, they operate at optimum level," he said.
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Commenting on the overall growth trajectory, Sinha said, "We do expect the type of growth that we have seen in this quarter, it will further improve in the subsequent quarters."
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