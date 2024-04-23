Adani Power, ACC, Adani Green, Ambuja Cements, other Adani firms to share Q4 results on these dates

A host of Adani group companies including ACC Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd will be announcing their March results in coming days. ACC Ltd will be sharing its results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 25. The company board would also consider a dividend proposal for FY24.



Brokerage firm PhillipCapital expects ACC to report a revenue of Rs 5,081.80 crore, up 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 3 per cent sequentially (QoQ). Ebitda is seen at Rs 841.1 crore, up 80 per cent YoY but down 7 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 466 crore, up 54 per cent YoY but down 13 per cent QoQ. Volume growth is seen up 13 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ. However, PhillipCapital sees realisations falling 5 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ. Ebitda per tonne may come in at Rs 876, up 59 per cent YoY but down 4 per cent QoQ, said Phillip Capital.



On Tuesday, April 30, Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions will announce their quarterly earnings. while Adani Power will announce its results on the very next day, i.e. Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Stock markets will be shut on May 1 on the account of Maharashtra Day.



In its quarterly updates, Adani Energy Solutions said that it fully operationalised Khavada Bhuj line and added 174 circuit kilometer (ckms) to the operational network with total network at 20,509 ckms. The company also received LoA for additional 17 lakh smart meters from MSEDCL with a revenue potential of Rs 2,100 crore.



The Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Ltd will be announcing its results on Friday, May 3. In an exchange filing with the bourses, Adani Green said that its operational capacity increased 35 per cent YoY to 10,934 MW with greenfield addition of 2,418 MW solar and 430 MW wind power plants. This includes operationalization of 2,000 MW as part of ongoing development of the world’s largest 30,000 MW RE project in Khavda, Gujarat, it said.



Ambuja Cements’ board of directors will meet on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to announce March quart results on both standalone and consolidated basis. The company board may also consider recommending a dividend for the fiscal year.



Sharekhan sees Ambuja Cements revenue at Rs 4,728 crore, up 11.1 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 621 crore, rising 20.9 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent QoQ. Operating profit margin may come in at 18.5 per cent for the quarter. "We expect volume growth of 10-14 per cent YoY for ACC and Ambuja Cements, " it said.

