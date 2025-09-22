Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Ports: Why Adani Group stocks rally up to 20% today

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group stock hogged the spotlight on Monday, extending the rally to the second straight session. Shares of all listed Adani Group entities were flying higher, with select stocks posting double digit gains for the investors. Select names also hit the upper circuit for the day.

Adani Group stocks have been under the spotlight after Sebi’s order dismissing allegations in the Hindenburg Research case. The capital markets regulator said that it found no evidence of stock manipulation or related-party misuse as alleged by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in early 2023.

Shares of Adani Power, which trade ex-split on Monday, September 22, soared 20 per cent on Monday to Rs 170.15, hitting its new adjusted 52-week high. The stock had settled at Rs 141.80 on an adjusted basis on Friday. The total market capitalization of the company hit Rs 3.28 lakh crore mark.

Adani Total Gas also rallied nearly 20 per cent to Rs 779.40 mark during the session, with its valuation topping to Rs 85,000 crore mark. The stock was marginally shy of its circuit level. Adani Green Energy surged more than 14.15 per cent to Rs 1,177 on Monday, with its market capitalization nearing Rs 2 lakh crore mark.

Stock exchanges, BSE and NSE of India have sought clarification from Adani Power and Adani Total Gas with reference to movement in volume and price. Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Adani Power with an ‘overweight’ rating recently, but its adjusted target price of Rs 163.6 has been met today.

Adani Energy Solutions jumped more than 9 per cent to Rs 957.95, with mcap hitting Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Nifty constituents- Adani Enterprises gained 5.4 per cent to Rs 2,659.20, while Adani Ports rose 2.4 per cent to Rs 1,462 during the session. Their mcaps stood at Rs 3.05 lakh crore and Rs 3.15 lakh crore, respectively.

According to a report from Reuters, global brokerage Jefferies has reiterated a ‘buy’ rating on Adani Enterprises with a price target of Rs 3,000, implying a 25 percent upside over the last close. On the other hand, Bloomberg reported some block deals in Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas.

Among the acquired entities of Adani Group, Ambuja Cements jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 600.80, while ACC rose over 2 per cent to Rs 1916.40 on Monday. Shares Sanghi Industires and New Delhi Television (NDTV) gained 4 per cent each to Rs 68.15 and Rs 134.30, respectively.