Top stocks in news: Adani Power, Power Grid, Lupin, HUDCO, RailTel Corp, GRSE, Netweb, OIL

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Friday amid profit booking by the traders after the US Fed announced rate cuts, following a strong multi-session rally. BSE Sensex dropped 387.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 82,626.23, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 96.55 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 25,327.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 22, 2025:

Q1 results today: Recently listed Vikran Engineering and Eros International Media will announce their results for the June 2024 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Adani Power shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Accel, Ahluwalia Contracts, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Holdings, BEML, Bondada Engineering, Ceinsys Tech, Gujarat Fluorochem, Gufic Bios, Hazoor Multi Projects, Maharashtra Scooters, Navneet Education, Om Infra, National Fertilizers, Paisalo Digital, Parag Milk Foods, PNC Infratech, Sudarshan Chemical, Swan Corp and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player has been declared the successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Madhya Pradesh. The project involves the augmentation of transformation capacity and implementation of line bays at Mandsaur S/s for renewable energy interconnection on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Lupin: The USFDA conducted a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection at the company’s Pune Biotech facility during September 8–19. The inspection was closed by the US FDA with four observations.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India for the provision of seamless offshore internet for DCI vessels and ICCC.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The defence firm has signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors. It and its partners will explore and jointly develop projects across multiple domains. It has signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG in Hamburg, Germany, for the construction of four hybrid multipurpose vessels worth $62.44 million.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The state-run NBFC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) for the development of a commercial plot at Ghaziabad, an institutional plot at Panchkula, construction of additional blocks at HUDCO Regional Office, Ahmedabad, and reconstruction of residential flats at the Asian Games Village Complex, New Delhi.

Amber Enterprises India: The electrical manufacturer 's subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India), has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in ILJIN Holding, which is incorporated in Israel, from the existing shareholder Gary Sussman. ILJIN Holding has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ILJIN and, in turn, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

PNC Infratech: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 495.54 crore from Bihar State Road Development Corporation. The project involves the construction of a high-level bridge and approach road on the Hathauri-Attar-Babhangama-Aurai road in Bihar.

Oil India: The state-run oil player has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to develop 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects, comprising 1,000 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind, within RVUNL’s Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG company has infused equity amounting to $85 million in its subsidiary Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings. This transaction has been executed with the objective of strengthening and deleveraging the balance sheet of Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings.

Netweb Technologies India: The defence company has received an order worth Rs 450 crore for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated systems.

Shipping Corporation of India: The state run logistics player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). Under this MoU, the companies plan to jointly acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels.

Brigade Enterprises: Ace investor Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India, has invested Rs 126 crore in Brigade Twin Towers, in Bengaluru.

Swan Defence & Heavy Industries: The defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for a strategic investment of Rs 4,250 crore. The Rs 4,250 crore investment will be deployed across three key projects at the shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat. The partnership will infuse Rs 3,500 crore for capacity expansion at the shipyard.

Hariom Pipe Industries: The metal pipe player has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for setting up an integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 3,135 crore.

Redington: The company's step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, has entered into a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret AS for the assignment of a device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone Dagitim, Servis ve Icerik Hizmetleri The agreement will be effective from October, and the value of the deal is around $8 million.