Adani Power shares gain as board to consider stock split next month

Shares of Adani Power rose over 3% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the firm said its board would consider a stock split on August 1. Shares of Adani Power rose 3.45% to Rs 590.30 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 570.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.26 lakh crore. A total of 1.61 lakh shares of the Adani Group firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.21 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Friday, 1st August 2025 will inter alia also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such a manner as may be determined by the Board, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law," said Adani Power.

The Adani Group firm will also announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 on August 1.