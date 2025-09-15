Adani Power shares in focus on big-ticket investment in Bihar power project

Shares of Adani Power, India’s largest private thermal power producer, are in focus today as the Adani Group firm is set to invest $3 billion (approximately Rs 26,482 crore) in the construction of a 2,400 MW ultra super-critical power plant in Bihar. This project will be located at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district and will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

Adani Power shares ended at Rs 648.65 on Friday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.52 lakh crore.

The company secured the project by offering the lowest supply rate at Rs 6.075 per KWh, and it plans to commission the plant within 60 months. Coal supply for the plant has been allocated under the Government of India’s SHAKTI Policy, ensuring a stable fuel linkage for the long-term operations of the facility. The plant is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 10,000-12,000 individuals during the construction phase and provide jobs for about 3,000 people once operational.

The company announced that it has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to supply electricity from the new facility. This agreement follows a Letter of Award issued by BSPGCL on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in August. Adani Power’s total installed thermal power capacity stands at 18,110 MW, further consolidating its position as the leading private player in the sector. Detailed financial figures such as the day’s high/low, trading volume, closing price, and comparative Sensex performance for Adani Power’s stock were not available at the time of publication.

The investment in Bihar marks a significant development in the Indian power sector, with Adani Power aiming to meet growing regional demand and support infrastructure development. Main competitors in the private thermal power segment include Tata Power, NTPC (although state-owned, it is a key sector player), and JSW Energy. The commissioning of the plant will be closely watched by both market analysts and local stakeholders, with expectations focused on job creation and reliable power supply. The company’s strategy to secure fuel under the SHAKTI Policy and win the project at a competitive tariff highlights its continued efforts to expand capacity and maintain cost efficiency.