Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 earnings: Net profit jumps 20% to Rs 269 crore; revenue up 7%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Thursday reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, posting a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit.

The asset management company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 269.52 crore for the third quarter, compared to Rs 224.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a steady growth of 7.4 per cent, climbing to Rs 478.08 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 445.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income for the quarter, which includes other income, rose to Rs 562.40 crore, marking a significant increase from Rs 483.54 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, fees and commission expenses increased to Rs 16.10 crore from Rs 12.39 crore YoY. The company also noted an exceptional item charge of Rs 2.82 crore related to the incremental impact of new labour codes implemented by the Government of India.

The overall quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), including alternate assets, grew by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 481,400 crore. The Mutual Fund QAAUM specifically grew by 15 per cent YoY to reach Rs 443,200 crore

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) book showed resilience, with the monthly SIP contribution (including STP) standing at Rs 1,080 crore for December 2025. The company added around 5.31 lakh new SIP registrations during the quarter.