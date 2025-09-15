Aegis Logistics shares rise 10% on strong volumes

Aegis Logistics shares climbed by as much as 10% on Monday, marking the company's most significant single-day gain since March and its fifth-best session in 2025. The surge was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading activity, as nearly 31 lakh shares changed hands—far above the 20-day average of 1.1 lakh shares—pushing the volume to a four-month high. The share price exceeded its 50-day moving average at Rs 724, with key resistance levels now at the 100-day moving average of Rs 763 and the 200-day at Rs 772. Previous notable rallies this year occurred on 7 January (14%), 4 February (12%), 19 February (15%), and 27 March (15%).

By the end of Monday's session, Aegis Logistics shares closed 7.40% higher at ?754.20. Despite this notable performance, the stock remains 8% lower in 2025, retracing some of its gains after a remarkable 133% rise in 2024.

The spike in volumes and the breach of key technical levels have brought renewed attention to the stock, although sentiment remains cautious following the recent year-to-date decline. Trading volumes for this session reached a four-month peak, indicating a heightened level of market participation.

The stock's ability to climb above its 50-day moving average and approach nearby resistance levels suggests technical momentum, even as split brokerage ratings highlight ongoing uncertainty.