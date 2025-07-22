Afcons Infrastructure shares in focus today on 'big' order win

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure are in news today after the civil construction firm said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 6,800 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure stock ended 0.36% higher at Rs 418.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 417.25 on BSE. The stock has lost 22% in 2025 and fallen 17.22% in six months. Total 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.14 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,400 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are pleased to inform that Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) for by M/s. HŽ INFRASTRUKTURA d.o.o. (HŽ Infrastructure Ltd) for rehabilitation & construction of a Railway line in the Republic of Croatia," said the firm.

The project relates to works on the reconstruction of the existing and construction of a second track on the Dugo Selo -Novska railway line including overhead electrification and signalling & telecommunication works.

The project is to completed in 72 months.

Afcons Infrastructure is engaged in marine works, highways, bridges, metro works, power houses, tunnels, oil and gas, LNG tanks and other general civil engineering projects both in India and Africa and Mideast countries.