Top stocks in news: RIL, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Anthem Bio, India Cement

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid weak quarterly earnings by IT and financial sectors led by FIIs outflows, denting the elevated valuations. BSE Sensex cracked 501.51 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 81,757.73, while Nifty50 tanked 143.05 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 24,968.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 21, 2025

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 earnings today: UltraTech Cement, Eternal, IDBI Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Crisil, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, DCM Shriram, CIE Automotive India, Choice International, Llyods Enterprises, Latent View Analytics, Dodla Dairy, Andhra Cements, Ganesh Housing Corporation and more are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Shree Cement, Anupam Rasayan India, Acceleratebs India, OCCL, Orient Bell, Thangamayil Jewellery and Windlas Biotech shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Focus Business Solution shall trade ex-bonus today.

Anthem Biosciences: Shares of the CRDMO player shall make their Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 3,395 crore via its IPO by selling its shares for Rs 570 apiece between July 14-16. The issue was overall booked nearly 64 times during the bidding period.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries: The oil, telecom and retail major reported a 76.5 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 30,783 crore, while its revenue increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2.73 lakh crore in June 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter rose 35.7 per cent YoY to Rs 58,024 crore, with Ebitda margin expanded 460 bps to 21.2 per cent.

HDFC Bank: The private lender reported a 12.2 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 18,155.2 crore with NIIs rising 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 31,438 crore in the Q1FY26. NPAs at both gross and net levels increased in the quarter. The board approved issuance of bonus equity shares in 1:1 ratio and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Advertisement

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA completed a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the company’s formulations manufacturing facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and issued a Form 483 with 7 observations. The inspection was conducted between July 10 and 18.

ICICI Bank: The private lender reported a net profit of at Rs 12,768.2 crore, up 15.5 per cent YoY, while NIIs came in at Rs 21,634.5 crore, up 10.6 per cent YoY in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Net NPA rose marginally, while gross NPAs remained flat for the quarter.

JSW Steel: The metal player reported a 158.5 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 2,184 crore, while revenue rose 43,147 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda soared 37.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,576 crore, while margins rose 17.6 per cent YoY for the quarter. The company entered into a share purchase agreement with two companies.

YES Bank: The private lender reported a 59.4 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 801 crore, while NIIs grew at 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,371 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Operating profit jumped 53.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,358 crore , while NPAs remained flat for the quarter.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank: Currant Sea Investments BV, an affiliate of global private equity major Warburg Pincus, has received RBI approval for its proposed investment of up to 9.99% in IDFC First Bank.

Union Bank of India: The state-run lender reported 11.9 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 4,115.5 crore, while NIIs increased 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 9,112.6 crore for the Q1FY26. NPA on both net and gross levels came in slightly lower.

India Cements: The cement maker's net profit widened to Rs 131.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter, while revenue declined 0.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,024.7 crore during the period.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The solar products player has signed a binding term sheet with China-based Jinnaite Machinery Co. to establish a joint venture (JV) company in China. The JV will manufacture and supply driveline systems and components to automotive OEMs in China and globally.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani Group owned firm returned to black in the June 2025 quarter, reporting a bottomline at Rs 44.7 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Its revenue fell 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,885.6 crore for the reporting period.

IRCON International: The railways has received a Letter of Award for a project worth Rs 755.8 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. The company participated in the project through a JV with JPWIPL in a 70:30 ratio. Additionally, IRCON received a Letter of Acceptance for two work orders from MMRDA for the Mumbai Metro Rail Project.

Advertisement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company's subsidiary, TVS Logistics Investment UK (TVS LIUK), has acquired an additional 30% equity stake in its subsidiary TVS Autoserv GmbH. As a result, TVS LIUK now holds an 81% stake in TVS Autoserv GmbH.

Godrej Properties: The real estate company has appointed Amitesh Shah as the Zonal CEO – MMR, effective July 19, replacing Priyansh Kapoor, who resigned effective July 18. Additionally, Sandeep Navlakhe has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1, replacing Vikas Singhal, who resigned effective July 31.

Firstsource Solutions: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company has signed an agreement to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions, a UK-headquartered debt-collection business serving many of the UK’s market-leading companies. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).