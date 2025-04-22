Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Ltd on Tuesday entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL) to acquire rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz). ADNL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the Gautam Adani-led group's flagship entity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of the standard conditions (including conditions stated in the Spectrum Trading Guidelines) and statutory approval(s)," Airtel stated in a BSE filing.

On the stock-specific front, Airtel slipped 1.68 per cent to close at Rs 1,852. At this price, it has climbed 16.04 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.73. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 70.50 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.91. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 26.27 with a return on equity of (RoE) 15.47. According to Trendlyne data, Airtel has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

Advertisement

The scrip saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 17.76 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.77 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 328.39 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,56,029.91 crore.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 52.42 per cent stake in the telecom major.