Bajaj Finance shares add Rs 1.5 lakh crore to investor kitty in 2025, can the stock hold onto gains?

Shares of Bajaj Finance added Rs 1.5 lakh crore to investor wealth this year at a time when Indian and global markets were roiled by US President Donald Trump imposing reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. The stock of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) closed at Rs 6821.40 on December 31, 2024. Its market cap stood at Rs 4.23 lakh crore in that session. Bajaj Finance stock rose 35.56% on BSE this year. On NSE, the stock gained 35.35% in 2025. The large cap stock, which is a constituent of both Sensex and Nifty, is the top gainer on these indices in terms of percentage in 2025.

On the other hand, Sensex's year-to-date gains stand at 1.68% after rising for six consecutive sessions. Similarly, Nifty rose 2.21% in 2025.

The NBFC stock closed at Rs 9246.80 in the current session with a market cap of Rs 5.74 lakh crore, thereby adding Rs 1.5 lakh crore to investor wealth in less than three months.

In fact, the Bajaj Finance stock hit a record high of Rs 9391.15 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 9270.50 on BSE. Later, the stock closed marginally lower at Rs 9246.80 on BSE.

Total 0.41 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 37.99 crore on Tuesday. The stock has gained 27% in a year and risen 55.70% in two years.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 64.9 which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox expects the momentum to slow down in the NBFC stock.

"Over the past month, the stock has shown resistance around this zone, followed by price corrections, indicating supply pressure. The RSI is showing a negative divergence despite the stock making higher highs, suggesting that momentum may be weakening. With prices now stretched and technical indicators hinting at fatigue, a short-term pause or pullback in the uptrend is likely. Traders should consider accumulating on dips around Rs 8,800–Rs 8,600, where the stock finds support from previous consolidations and the 20 EMA zone. A fresh leg higher could take the stock toward Rs 9,850–Rs 9,900. Volume behavior and broader market trends should be monitored for confirmation before entering fresh positions," said Ranadive.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Bajaj Finance stock price is bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 9393. A daily close below the support of Rs 9141 could lead to a target of Rs 8600 in the near term."

The NBFC reported a 18% rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,308 crore in Q3 against Rs 3,639 crore during the same period last year. Additionally, net interest income rose 23% in Q3FY25, climbing to Rs 9,382 crore from Rs 7,655 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.