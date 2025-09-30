Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokerage make a muted debut; stock list at 4% premium

Shares of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers made a muted Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, September 30, as the broking and financial services player was listed at Rs 432.10 on BSE, a premium of 4.37 per cent over issue price of Rs 414 apiece. The stock kicked-off its maiden trading session at a premium of 4.35 per cent over the issue price at Rs 432 on NSE.

As of the listing price, retail investors, who received a single lot of 36 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 651 on their investment of Rs 14,904. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots consisting of 504 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 9,122.4 on their investment of Rs 2,08,566.

Listing of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) Rs 30-32 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 7-8 per cent for the investors. The grey market premium stood around Rs 40 per share, during the bidding period.

The IPO of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers was open for subscription between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 393-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. It raised a total of Rs 745 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,79,95,169 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 20.66 times, getting over 7.95 lakh applications and bids close to Rs 11,500 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 43.80 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 28.60 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 4.78 times and 2.56 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 1991, Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is a full-service broking company. It is a part of the Anand Rathi group which carries out a diverse range of financial services It provides broking services, margin trading, and financial product distribution, offering investment options in equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. DAM Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management and Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.