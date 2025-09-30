Top stocks in news: Anand Rathi, BEL, Seshaasai, Tata Motors, Jaro, M&M, Tata Steel, SESL

Indian benchmark indices ended volatile trading sessions with mild weakness on the back of mixed global cues and weak FII selling. BSE Sensex shed 61.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 80,364.94, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 19.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 24,634.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 30, 2025:

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: The broking services provider will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 30. Its IPO was open for bidding between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 393-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. It raised a total of Rs 745 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 20.66 times.

Seshaasai Technologies: The tech solutions player will also be listed today, that is Tuesday, September 30. It raised a total of Rs 813.07 crore from its IPO, offering its shares in the price band of Rs 402-423 per share with a lot size of 35 shares between September 23 and September 25. The issue was overall subscribed 68.13 times.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research: The online higher education platform will also get listed on the bourses today after the company raised a total of Rs 450 crore via IPO, which was open for bidding between September 23 and September 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 846-890 apiece with a lot size of 16 shares.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: The solar EPC solutions player will also kick-off its trading from Tuesday, September 30. The IPO ran for bidding between September 23-25 as it offered its shares in the price band of Rs 333-351 per share with a lot size of 42 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 490 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 65.01 times.

Tata Motors: Moody’s Ratings has revised the outlook on JLR (a subsidiary of Tata Motors) from positive to negative following a recent cyberattack. However, the agency affirmed JLR's Ba1 rating, according to CNBC-TV18.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown auto major has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi (TERA) to sell its entire stake in subsidiary Sampo Rosenlew Oy (SAMPO) to TERA for Rs 52 crore. Following the transaction, SAMPO will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel, Tata Steel Nederland, the Government of the Netherlands, and the Province of North-Holland have signed a non-binding Joint letter of intent (JLoI) for the first phase of transition to low-CO2 steel production and to improve the living environment around the IJmuiden site.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since September 16. These include orders for EW system upgrades, defence network upgrades, tank subsystems, TR modules, communication equipment, EVMs, and spares.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway player has signed a loan agreement with Haryana Power Generation Corporation (HPGCL) to finance up to Rs 5,929 crore for the upcoming 800 MW (3rd Unit) supercritical thermal power project in Yamunanagar.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics and distribution plater has announced an average shipment price increase ranging from 9 per cent to 12 per cent, depending on product variables and the customer’s shipping profile. The new rates will be effective from January 1, 2026.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-owned company has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.71 per share for FY25.

JSW Infrastructure: The infra and port company’s subsidiary, Ennore Coal Terminal, has received a Show Cause Notice from the Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, demanding Rs 96.58 crore in GST along with applicable interest and penalties.

Godrej Agrovet: The animal feed company has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI for violating regulations due to delayed disclosure of a change in shareholding in Astec Lifescience.

Thomas Cook India: The travel services company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to elevate destination experiences across India.

Indostar Capital Finance: The shadow lender has approved the sale of a portion of its commercial vehicle loan book to Phoenix ARC in a move to reduce its stressed portfolio. The sale covers dues outstanding of Rs 309.6 crore, with a purchase consideration of up to Rs 220.3 crore.

Concord Enviro Systems: The waste management company’s subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India), has acquired a 100% stake in Pathak Utility, making it a step-down subsidiary of Concord Enviro Systems.

Allcargo Gati: The company has announced an average 10.2% General Price Increase (GPI) effective January 1, 2026, for its express distribution services. The revision reflects the need to balance rising operational costs while enabling continued investments in infrastructure, technology, and customer service.