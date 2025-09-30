Anand Rathi, Jaro Institute, Seshaasai, Solarworld: 4 IPO listings today; check latest GMP

Four new companies- Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Jaro Institute, Seshaasai Technologies, Solarworld Energy- are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, September 30. Grey market premia (GMP) for all these companies are hinting towards mixed listings. Both the issues were open for bidding between September 23-25 and will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers are likely to deliver a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors considering its latest grey market premium of Rs 30-32 per share. However, the grey market premium stood around Rs 40 per share, when the issue was running for the bidding.

The IPO of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers ran for bidding between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 393-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. It raised a total of Rs 745 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 20.66 times, getting over 7.95 lakh applications and bids close to Rs 11,500 crore.



Seshaasai Technologies

The grey market premium (GMP) of Seshaasai Technologies has dropped, despite a strong bidding amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was trading at a premium of Rs 40-42 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a positive listing of 9-10 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 50-60 when the issue ran for bidding.

The IPO of Seshaasai Technologies ran for subscription between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 402-423 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 813.07 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 68.13 times, fetching over 17.53 lakh applications, attracting bids worth Rs 39,680 crore.



Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research

Jaro Institute is likely to list with a premium of Rs 43-45 apiece, a premium of 4-5 per cent over the issue price. However, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research was seen at Rs around Rs 100 when the issue was closed for bidding and has seen a sharp fall since then.

The IPO of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research was open for bidding between September 23 and September 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 846-890 per share with a lot size of 16 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 450 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 22.06 times, attracting over 9.75 applications and bids worth Rs 7,300 crore.



Solarworld Energy Solutions

Amid the weakening market sentiments, Solarworld Energy's grey market premium has dropped to Rs 40 apiece, suggesting slightly more than 11 per cent gains for the investors. Its GMP was seen around Rs 52-55 per share, during the bidding phase of the issue.

The IPO of Solarworld Energy Solutions was open for subscription between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 333-351 per share with a lot size of 42 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 490 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed 65.01 times, fetching over 16.32 lakh applications, attracting bids worth Rs 18,460 crore.