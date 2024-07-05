Angel One says client base rises 64% YoY in June, shares Q1 update

Angel One Ltd on Friday said its client base jumped 64 per cent year-on-year to 24.72 million (2.47 crore) in June over 15.06 million (or 1.5 crore) in June 2023. The client base for the month grew 3.7 per cent over May levels. Angel One said its average client funding book climbed 172 per cent YoY to Rs 3,038 crore in June from Rs 1,117 crore in the year-ago month. The average client funding book was up 10.9 per cent over May's Rs 2,740 crore.

Angel One said its gross client acquisition stood at 9.4 lakh in June against 8.8 lakh in May and 4.8 lakh in the year-ago quarter.

The average daily orders for the month grew 17 per cent MoM or 107 per cent YoY to 88.4 lakh. Angel One's Angel One's average daily turnover based on notional value came in at Rs 45,74,200 crore, up 4.4 per cent MoM and 90.2 per cent YoY. Out of this, F&O's daily turnover in notional value stood at Rs 45,11,200 crore, up 4.4 per cent YoY or 90.9 per cent YoY.

In terms of option premium, turnover rose 10.1 per cent MoM or 62.80 per cent to Rs 82,300 crore.

Here are Angel One's provisional numbers for June quarter: