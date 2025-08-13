Apollo Hospitals shares jump 6%, hit all-time high; key details

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd rose 6 per cent in Wednesday’s trade, reaching an all-time high of Rs 7717 on BSE, thanks to a solid set of June quarter results by the health service provider.

Apollo Hospitals reported a 42 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year jump in net profit for the June quarter to Rs 432.8 crore, compared with Rs 305.2 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock climbed 6.6 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 7,717 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 7,236.60. At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading 6.15 per cent higher at Rs 7,681.35. The counter has surged nearly 28 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 6,002.15 apiece.

Apollo Hospitals clocked revenue from the operations of Rs 5,842.1 crore in the June quarter, marking a 14.8 per cent jump from Rs 5,085.6 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda rose to Rs 852 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 675 crore in the same period last year.

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “I am proud to see the resilient comeback in the first quarter of FY26, building on the strong foundation of Q4FY25.”

Advertisement

“I am glad to inform you that Q1FY26 has delivered another robust set of results, with revenue growth in the double digits at 15 per cent YoY and continued improvement in margins. Our performance demonstrates the power and resilience of our integrated model of healthcare delivery with all three engines - our core divisions, Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare & Diagnostics, and Digital & Pharma Distribution, contributing to our performance,” Reddy said.

Among technical indicators, the scrip is trading above its 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock is among the top gainers on the BSE 100.