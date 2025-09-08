Multibagger stock: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems were among the top losers on BSE amid a rally in the broader market today. The multibagger stock slipped 8% to Rs 278.20 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 305.05 on BSE. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 9,482 crore.

However, the stock has rallied 169% from a low of Rs 106.05 reached on February 18 this year.

The stock has risen 175% a year and risen 396% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period. It zoomed 1,682% in three years.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 260 and resistance at Rs 300. A decisive move above the Rs 300 mark may trigger a further upside of Rs 310. The expected trading range will be between Rs 260 and Rs 310 for the short-term."



A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Apollo Microsystems stock price is bearish on the Daily charts and also overbought with strong resistance at Rs 321. Investors should be booking profits as a Daily close below the support of Rs 286 could lead to a target of Rs 236 in the near term."

Apollo Microsystems shares have a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 82.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.