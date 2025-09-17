Apollo Tyres in focus after bagging BCCI Indian cricket team lead sponsorship

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd are in focus in Wednesday's trade after the tyre maker announced that it has been named the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a three-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the Apollo Tyres BSE filing did not suggested the deal amount, reports suggested that the sponsorship would cost the tyre maker Rs 579 crore. Apollo Tyres reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 831.49 crore and net sales of Rs 26,349.33 crore in the trailing 12 months.

Apollo Tyres shares are up 5 per cent in the past one month, but are still down nearly 8 per cent year-to-date.

The agreement grants Apollo Tyres Title Sponsor Rights across all bilateral and ICC matches—covering both men’s and women’s teams, home and away. As part of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will feature on the front and leading arm of Team India jerseys, ensuring prominent global visibility for the brand.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres, said the partnership goes beyond branding. “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia welcomed Apollo Tyres, calling it a “testament to the sport’s unparalleled reach and influence.” He noted that this marks Apollo’s first major sponsorship in Indian cricket, underlining the scale and appeal of the game.

The collaboration is expected to boost Apollo’s consumer connect through impactful fan engagement and innovative activations, while celebrating Indian cricket’s legacy and future. With the sponsorship taking effect immediately, Apollo Tyres will stand alongside Team India in every match moment—on the field, on screens, and in the hearts of millions of fans.

The BCCI, India’s cricket governing body, oversees domestic and international matches, working to expand and promote the game at all levels.