Asked which parts of the market were flashing the biggest red flags, Baliga said, “Red flags, not too many as such at this point of time,” adding that he is instead “looking at opportunities to buy, especially when the markets are correcting like this.”

That stance is significant in the current backdrop. The wider market conversation has been dominated by concerns around crude oil, foreign investor selling, stretched pockets in defence, and the risk of liquidity being diverted into a crowded primary market. Against that backdrop, Baliga’s preference for selective accumulation suggests he is distinguishing between macro volatility and stock-specific opportunity.

Why specialty chemicals stand out

Baliga said he remains “quite bullish” on the specialty chemical space, a segment investors often favour for its export orientation, niche product profiles and pricing power in specialised categories. His emphasis was not on the sector in general, but on companies with leadership positions in tightly defined product markets.

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Among his top ideas is Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd , which he described as “a leader in bromine and industrial salt.” The appeal here is clear: in a market where investors are becoming more valuation-conscious, category leadership and scale can offer a cushion against cyclical volatility.

The market-share argument

Baliga also singled out Vinati Organics, calling it “a global leader” in the specialty chemical segments of ATBS and isobutylene. He underscored the company’s dominance with a sharp market-share lens, noting that it commands “seventy percent market share” in isobutylene and “about eighty percent market share” in ATBS.

That focus on market share is telling. Investors often gravitate toward businesses that control niche chemistries, enjoy high entry barriers and have entrenched customer relationships. Baliga’s stock selection indicates a preference for precisely those traits rather than broad cyclical bets.

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What this means for investors

The takeaway from Baliga’s latest market call is not that risks have vanished, but that corrections can create entry points in high-quality names. While other sectors are being weighed down by valuation concerns or macro uncertainty, specialty chemicals, in his view, still offer a cleaner structural story.

For investors navigating a volatile market, the message is straightforward: leadership matters, niche dominance matters, and in specialty chemicals, Baliga believes both Archean Chemicals and Vinati Organics fit that bill.