Ashish Kacholia stock surged 10% today, takes six-month returns to 100%; key details

Aeroflex Industries Ltd shares surged 10% in Wednesday's trade, hitting a record high after the company approved a Rs 202-crore expansion plan across its stainless steel hose and liquid cooling skid assembly businesses. The stock has gained around 18% from its October 9 closing level to Wednesday's session high. Investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.27% stake in the company at the end of the June 2026 quarter.
The company's board approved an investment of Rs 124 crore to increase capacity in its SS Hose and Braiding Division from 20 million metres to 30 million metres annually. It also approved an investment of Rs 78 crore to double liquid cooling SFN skid assembly capacity from 15,000 to 30,000 pieces per year. Both expansion projects are expected to be completed in phases by March 2028.