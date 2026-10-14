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Ashish Kacholia stock surged 10% today, takes six-month returns to 100%; key details

Ashish Kacholia stock surged 10% today, takes six-month returns to 100%; key details

AEROFLEX520.50(1.61%)

Aeroflex's board approved an investment of Rs 124 crore to increase capacity in its SS Hose and Braiding Division from 20 million metres to 30 million metres annually.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia stock surged 10% today, takes six-month returns to 100%; key details Aeroflex Industries shares touched a high of Rs 613.50 apiece, up 10% from the previous close of Rs 557.75.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd shares surged 10% in Wednesday's trade, hitting a record high after the company approved a Rs 202-crore expansion plan across its stainless steel hose and liquid cooling skid assembly businesses. The stock has gained around 18% from its October 9 closing level to Wednesday's session high. Investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.27% stake in the company at the end of the June 2026 quarter.

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The company's board approved an investment of Rs 124 crore to increase capacity in its SS Hose and Braiding Division from 20 million metres to 30 million metres annually. It also approved an investment of Rs 78 crore to double liquid cooling SFN skid assembly capacity from 15,000 to 30,000 pieces per year. Both expansion projects are expected to be completed in phases by March 2028.

Aeroflex Industries shares touched a high of Rs 613.50 apiece, up 10% from the previous close of Rs 557.75. The stock opened at Rs 559.60 and touched a low of Rs 559.60 during the session.

The company has already increased SS Hose and Braiding capacity to 20 million metres per year. Its liquid cooling SFN skid assembly capacity has reached 12,000 pieces annually, with the remaining 3,000 pieces expected to be completed by December 2026. The combined Rs 202-crore investment will be financed through internal accruals, equity and bridge-loan financing.

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Aeroflex manufactures stainless steel flexible flow solutions and has been expanding its liquid cooling business. In the April-June quarter of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 145.4 crore, while Ebitda increased 116.4% to Rs 33.5 crore. Profit after tax jumped 162.2% to Rs 18.8 crore, according to the supplied report.

Ashish Kacholia held 3 million shares, representing a 2.27% stake, at the end of the June quarter. The expansion announcement could support sentiment by signalling higher future production capacity, although the benefits will depend on demand, execution and utilisation of the additional capacity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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