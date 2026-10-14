Ashish Kacholia stock surged 10% today, takes six-month returns to 100%; key details

Aeroflex Industries shares touched a high of Rs 613.50 apiece, up 10% from the previous close of Rs 557.75. The stock opened at Rs 559.60 and touched a low of Rs 559.60 during the session.

The company has already increased SS Hose and Braiding capacity to 20 million metres per year. Its liquid cooling SFN skid assembly capacity has reached 12,000 pieces annually, with the remaining 3,000 pieces expected to be completed by December 2026. The combined Rs 202-crore investment will be financed through internal accruals, equity and bridge-loan financing.

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Aeroflex manufactures stainless steel flexible flow solutions and has been expanding its liquid cooling business. In the April-June quarter of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 145.4 crore, while Ebitda increased 116.4% to Rs 33.5 crore. Profit after tax jumped 162.2% to Rs 18.8 crore, according to the supplied report.

Ashish Kacholia held 3 million shares, representing a 2.27% stake, at the end of the June quarter. The expansion announcement could support sentiment by signalling higher future production capacity, although the benefits will depend on demand, execution and utilisation of the additional capacity.

