Ashok Leyland shares up 3% on Punjab Gramin Bank partnership; key details

Ashok Leyland Ltd shares gained 3 per cent in Friday’s trade as the company announced a partnership with Punjab Gramin Bank to strengthen its vehicle financing options for customers.

Ashok Leyland shares jumped 3.2 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 132.20 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 128.10. At 1:44 pm, the shares were up 2.81 per cent at Rs 131.70.

Ashok Leyland said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Gramin Bank to provide tailored financial solutions for buyers of its commercial vehicles. The MoU was signed by Viplav Shah, Head–LCV Business at Ashok Leyland, and A.K. Mittal, General Manager of Punjab Gramin Bank, in the presence of the bank’s Chairman, G.K. Negi

Under the partnership, Punjab Gramin Bank will extend end-to-end financing support with flexible and easy-to-manage repayment plans designed to suit customer needs.

Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group, said the collaboration will leverage Punjab Gramin Bank’s extensive network to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers.

“Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Punjab Gramin Bank to provide attractive financing solutions to our customers. This partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland’s market position by offering comprehensive financing solutions with flexible, customized repayment plans,” said Viplav Shah, Head – LCV Business at Ashok Leyland.

G K Negi, Chairman of Punjab Gramin Bank added, “We are confident that this partnership will fulfil the business needs of both organizations, creating a significant positive impact and paving the way for continued progress and success in the commercial vehicle sector.”

The commercial vehicle major currently offers a wide portfolio of trucks and buses catering to diverse transportation needs. It is also expanding its presence in sustainable mobility with vehicles powered by alternative fuels, as part of its commitment to reducing emissions.

Among technical indicators, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).