Astra Microwave, Info Edge, Jain Irrigation, Amara Raja shares see knee-jerk reactions to Q1 results

Info Edge share price today

Info Edge (India) Ltd soared 5.52 per cent to Rs 1,298 after consolidated net profit grew 50.62 per cent YoY to Rs 446 crore compared with Rs Rs 296 crore YoY. Net sales for the quarter rose 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 881 crore. Billings grew 17.5 per cent YoY, led by Recruitment B2B. Naukri B2C and Job Hai continuedto expand, while the business maintained its high-margin profile, the company said.

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Jain Irrigation share price today

Jain Irrigation Systems fell as Q1 was hit by volatility in polymer prices and the timing of the monsoon, which led to some customer purchases in the domestic pipe and drip businesses moving into subsequent periods. The company said its cash profit for the quarter fell 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 55.90 crore from Rs 79.20 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income slipped 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,508.40 crore from Rs 1,545.60 crore YoY.

"Encouragingly, business momentum improved progressively through May and June and we were successful in passing on higher costs of raw materials. The outlook ahead is positive. Polymer prices are stabilising and improved rainfall is expected to strengthen agricultural demand in the coming months," Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Jain, said.

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He said his company is confident of delivering double-digit revenue growth in FY27 and reiterated Ebitda margin guidance of around 14 per cent on a standalone basis and 12.5 per cent on a consolidated basis.

Amara Raja share price today

Amara Raja said its net profit for the March quarter rose to Rs 190.94 crore in Q1 from Rs 164.80 crore YoY. Revenue from operations advanced to Rs 4,214.54 crore from Rs 3,401.08 crore YoY. The scrip fell 3.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 896.35.